LHP Martin Perez's next start will be pushed back after he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Twins on Friday, according to MLB.com. RHPs Andrew Cashner and A.J. Griffin will start in the team's two-game series at the New York Mets. With two days off during the week, MLB.com reported LHP Cole Hamels will start Friday. Perez told reporters Saturday that he believes he's been tipping pitches. Since coming off the disabled list on July 2, Perez has allowed 28 earned runs in 34 2/3 innings (7.27 ERA) over six starts. He owns a 9.41 ERA in his past four starts, while going 0-4.

OF Nomar Mazara provided the big blow in Saturday's 4-1 win in Minnesota. Mazara sent the first pitch he saw from Twins RHP Kyle Gibson deep to the bullpens in left-center field for a two-run homer. It was Mazara's 14th home run of the year and led to his 68th RBI of his season, extending his career-high. Mazara is hitting .300 (12-for-40) in his last 10 games and he has 11 RBIs in his last nine contests.

LHP Jake Diekman threw a live bullpen session before Saturday's game. Diekman has missed the entire season after surgery for ulcerative colitis. Diekman was a big part of the Rangers' bullpen the past two seasons, including last year when he had a 3.40 ERA while pitching in 66 games.

LHP Cole Hamels (6-1) cruised to his first complete game since Oct. 4, 2015 in Saturday's win against Minnesota. Hamels finished off his 16th career complete game by retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced and tallying 96 pitches. Hamels said he was focused on improvement with his changeup and it paid off Saturday. He yielded one unearned run. He struck out five batters and walked one in shutting down the Twins' offense. Entering the game, he owned a 6.35 ERA in six starts against Minnesota, the worst of any opponent he's faced more than six times.