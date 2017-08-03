RHP Nick Martinez allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first outing for Texas since July 4. Martinez hadn’t pitched in any game since July 19 when he made a start for Triple-A Round Rock. He was on the disabled list with a sore forearm before taking Yu Darvish’s roster spot Monday. He said his arm felt fine Tuesday. “I was fighting my timing,” Martinez said. “It would come back and I would lose it again. Our offense kind of jolted some energy back into me and I was able to put together a good fifth. Then I lost it again in the sixth.”

2B Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. It was the fourth home run in nine plate appearances for Odor and his seventh in the last nine games. Odor has 17 homers since June 4. The only player with more homers during that stretch is Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton with 18. Odor has a four-game hitting streak in which he’s 8-for-18.

LF Joey Gallo had his third two-homer game of the season, blasting a solo shot to center in the fourth inning and then hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Gallo now has five home runs and nine RBIs in his last eight games. He has two two-homer games in that stretch. The club estimated Gallo’s solo homer at 464 feet. “I think it’s one of my best I’ve hit this year,” Gallo said of the homer. “Statcast, it’s kind of weird how they judge home runs and what not. It was only one run so no matter how far it goes it’s still worth one run so it’s not a big deal to me.”

DH Shin-Soo Choo matched his season high with three hits. It’s the fifth time Choo has had three hits in a game this season. It’s Choo’s first three-hit game since June 30. He also reached base four times, which matches his season high.