Preview: Rangers at Rays

Elvis Andrus looks to continue tormenting the Tampa Bay Rays when the visiting Texas Rangers go for a sweep of their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. Andrus, who came into the series in a 2-for-33 slump, had six hits in the first two games to improve to 14-for-23 with three homers and 10 RBIs on the season versus the Rays while pushing his lifetime batting average to .331 against them.

The Rangers rallied to win the opener 4-3 on Friday and came back from a three-run deficit Saturday to win by the same score with the help of Andrus’ solo blast in the fourth inning and three unearned runs in the sixth, along with solid pitching. Tyson Ross gets the start for Texas while Tampa Bay hopes to avoid the sweep and its fourth consecutive loss overall through fellow right-hander Jake Odorizzi, who is a dazzling 4-0 with a 1.42 ERA in five career games against the Rangers. The Rays hold down one of the two wild-card spots in the American League, but have dropped five of their last eight games at home. Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria has been a force in July with his aggressiveness, going 21-for-62 with 12 RBIs in 16 contests while not drawing one walk.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Tyson Ross (2-2, 7.22 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (6-4, 4.37)

Ross was pounded on Tuesday in his first start after the All-Star break at Baltimore when he allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits over 3 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old California native has struggled with control in his first six starts of the season, recording 16 walks in 28 2/3 innings with 22 strikeouts. Corey Dickerson is 5-for-14 with two homers versus Ross, who is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Rays.

Odorizzi produced his best start in two months after coming out of the All-Star break Monday at Oakland, permitting just a solo homer in seven strong innings. The 27-year-old Illinois native hopes to match his performance from after the All-Star break last season when he went 7-1 with a 2.71 ERA in 14 starts (83 innings). Andrus (2-for-11) and Adrian Beltre (2-for-9) have struggled against Odorizzi, who has given up at least one homer in 14 straight contests.

Walk-Offs

1. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr., who was back in the starting lineup Saturday after pinch-hitting in the series opener, has hit safely in six straight games.

2. Beltre boasts a four-game hitting streak after notching an infield single Saturday, pulling him within 13 of becoming the 31st player in major league history to reach 3,000 hits.

3. The Rays announced after the game they have acquired RHP Sergio Romo from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Rangers 4