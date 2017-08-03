Preview: Rangers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers have been sliding downward in the American League wild-card race, and both teams look to turn things around when they open a four-game series on Thursday at Target Field. The Twins won for just the second time in nine games on Wednesday, the same day on which the Rangers halted their four-game losing streak.

Minnesota's slide has dropped it 3 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the AL's second wild card, while Texas is 4 1/2 games back. Both clubs made deals at the non-waiver trade deadline that appear to indicate they aren't viable contenders, as the Twins dealt closer Brandon Kintzler while the Rangers parted with top starter Yu Darvish. Texas youngster Joey Gallo is in the midst of a torrid power display, with three homers in his last two games and six over nine contests. Joe Mauer recorded two hits in Minnesota's 5-2 win over San Diego on Wednesday to tie Tony Oliva (1,917) for third place on the franchise list.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (4-2, 5.77 ERA) vs. Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (4-4, 4.07)

Griffin will be activated to make his first major-league start since injuring his left intercostal muscle in late May. The 29-year-old, who is 2-1 with a 5.00 ERA in three career starts against the Twins, was stunned the injury sidelined him for more than two months. "I didn't think it'd be this long. ... I thought it took a little bit longer than I expected," Griffin told reporters. "With the way that everything was going, with the trade deadline and everything, we didn't really know what we were doing yet, so I was just trying to hang tight and stay positive and just control the things that I could control."

Mejia is winless in his last four turns, with no-decisions in each of his last three outings. The 24-year-old rookie has experienced some difficulties in his 10 home starts, going 2-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. Mejia, who never has faced Texas, has allowed fewer than three runs in six of his last eight turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor went 0-for-3 on Wednesday after collecting four homers and nine RBIs over his previous three games.

2. Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano slugged his 25th homer on Wednesday after going deep just once in his previous nine contests.

3. Texas RF/DH Shin-Soo Choo went 6-for-12 with four runs scored in the team's three-game series against Seattle.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Rangers 5