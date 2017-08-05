Dozier, Grossman, Colon power Twins past Rangers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The fans waited and gave him another standing ovation as he went out for a postgame TV interview. Teammates Ervin Santana, Miguel Sano and Adalberto Mejia snuck up behind him with buckets of ice and water.

Bartolo Colon is still giving people reasons to smile and celebrate. On Friday, Colon, the Minnesota Twins and the fans at Target Field were enjoying another improbable moment from the 44-year-old Colon.

Colon threw his first complete game since Sept. 5, 2015, becoming the oldest player since 47-year-old Jamie Moyer in 2010 to throw a nine-inning complete game. Brian Dozier homered twice and Robbie Grossman added a three-run blast in a four-run first inning as Minnesota beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Friday.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Colon said through an interpreter. "At my age, being able to throw nine innings is impressive."

Colon (1-1) earned his first win in four starts with the Twins, the 10th organization with which he's won a game in his 20-year career. It was the 37th complete game of his career. Colon allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out five batters.

He retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced.

"He settled in," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. "I think he had a pretty good idea of what he wanted to do with each and every hitter. He made a couple mistakes, a couple 0-2 mistakes along the way where he gave up some knocks, but he kept finding a way to get off the field. The pitches stayed within reason. The more we increased our cushion, the more rope I was going to give him."

Martin Perez (5-10) lasted just 4 2/3 innings. He surrendered seven runs on nine hits and two walks.

"Very challenging tonight for Martin, kind of a tale of two different types of pitchers," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "Very flat across the zone when they did their damage."

Texas struck first as familiar foes Colon and Adrian Beltre went head-to-head in the first inning.

Shin-Soo Choo singled to lead off the game and Elvis Andrus doubled before Beltre singled in both runners. Beltre now has 18 career RBIs against Colon, the second most of any player behind Alex Rodriguez's 20.

Colon has given up seven runs in 15 1/3 innings in his last two starts after allowing seven runs in nine innings in his first two starts with the Twins.

"These last two starts, I think my command has been spot-on," Colon said. "The first two starts I didn't think I had it at all. But I've been working hard on it and we've seen the results of it."

Dozier's first homer came on the second pitch he saw leading off the top of the first inning against Perez. It was his fifth leadoff homer of the season and 24th of his career to extend his team record.

"He's kind of been our guy to jump-start us," Molitor said. "That's why he's up there at the top. He can get you going in a lot of ways. Those leadoff home runs always give you a bit of a jolt, especially when you respond to a deficit right out of the chute."

Dozier homered on the first pitch leading off the second for his seventh career multi-homer game and second of this season.

Since coming off the disabled list on July 2, Perez has allowed 28 earned runs in 34 2/3 innings (7.27 ERA) over six starts. He owns a 9.41 ERA in his past four starts, while going 0-4.

"They don't swing at bad pitches, so I think I was doing something wrong with my delivery tonight," Perez said. "I just need to make my adjustment and do what I know that I have to do, that I can do. Just come back tomorrow and watch the videos and see what I'm doing wrong with my mechanics."

Carlos Gomez homered with two outs in the ninth off Colon, his 15th home run of the season.

NOTES: Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano left the game after being hit by a pitch during his sixth-inning at-bat. The team announced Sano sustained a left-hand contusion and precautionary X-rays were negative. He's considered day-to-day. ... Twins LHP Hector Santiago was back in the team's clubhouse on Friday after his third rehab start on Thursday for Triple-A Rochester. Santiago, on the disabled list with upper thoracic back pain, pitched 5 2/3 innings on Thursday with 92 pitches. The team is trying to decide the next step. He could be activated to take a spot in the bullpen. ... Texas RHP Tyson Ross (right index finger blister) will make his second rehab start on Saturday at Double-A Frisco. ... With two homers, Twins 2B Brian Dozier surpassed teammate Joe Mauer for 11th on the team's all-time home run list with 136. Michael Cuddyer is 10th with 141 home runs.