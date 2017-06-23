Preview: Rangers at Yankees

A pair of starters who have had their struggles of late will try to get untracked when the Texas Rangers open a three-game series at the New York Yankees on Friday night. The Rangers, starting a 10-game road trip, send Yu Darvish to the mound against New York's Masahiro Tanaka in what will be the first matchup of the Japanese standouts in the majors.

Despite a three-run blast by Aaron Judge, the rookie's major league-leading 25th of the season, the Yankees were unable to protect a four-run lead in a 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to fall to 1-8 in their last nine games. New York is banking on a strong outing from Tanaka, who is seeking his first victory since winning five straight starts from April 14 to May 8. Tanaka will have to find a way to solve Texas' Carlos Gomez, who is 3-for-5 against him and is lighting it up since coming off the disabled list with five homers and 14 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak. First baseman Mike Napoli, who came off the DL the same day as Gomez, has three homers and seven RBIs in his last six games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (6-5, 3.35 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-7, 6.34)

Darvish was hit hard last time out against Seattle, giving up five runs and eight hits over five innings to fall to 1-3 over his past five turns. He turned in a superb effort in his previous start, limiting Houston to one run and one hit over seven innings. Darvish is 3-1 lifetime in five starts against the Yankees, but Brett Gardner has been his nemesis, going 5-for-11 with four homers.

Tanaka's regression has been baffling since ripping off the five straight wins, as he is 0-6 over his last seven starts while watching his ERA rise by more than two runs. Tanaka struck out 10 last time out in Oakland but he lasted only four innings and gave up five runs while surrendering three homers. During his seven-start drought, Tanaka has coughed up 15 homers in only 33 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Judge has reached base in his last 24 games.

2. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre had seven RBIs in four games against Toronto earlier in the week, giving him 16 in 19 contests this season.

3. Yankees RHP Dellin Betances gave up two runs Thursday, ending a streak of 22 appearances without allowing an earned run.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Rangers 3