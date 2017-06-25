Preview: Rangers at Yankees

The New York Yankees are in danger of losing their fourth straight series - all against American League West teams - as they enter the finale of a three-game set against the visiting Texas Rangers on Sunday. Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Rangers was the most lopsided of the Yankees' current 2-9 slide, as the club managed just five hits and saw its bullpen struggle once more.

New York relievers have given up 15 earned runs in 16 innings on the current homestand after allowing five late runs to turn Saturday's tilt into a laugher. Texas, meanwhile, has won seven of its last nine road games and 10 of 15 overall to get back to .500. Carlos Gomez smacked a two-run homer Saturday and he is 10-for-30 with six long balls and 16 RBIs in just eight games since returning from a hamstring injury. Nick Martinez of the Rangers will oppose Michael Pineda on the mound Sunday, which also marks the 71st annual Old Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (2-3, 4.33 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (7-3, 3.56)

After failing to go beyond five innings over a span of four straight starts, Martinez has thrown six innings and 6 1/3 innings, respectively, in his last two outings while allowing three total runs. He limited Toronto to two hits in a win his last time out and opponents are batting .154 against the 26-year-old in June. Martinez is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in four career starts versus New York, allowing four runs in 17 1/3 innings spread over three outings at Yankee Stadium.

Pineda made back-to-back starts against the Los Angeles Angels his last two turns, giving up six earned runs and 17 hits in 11 2/3 frames. He is 6-1 with a 1.92 ERA in eight starts at Yankee Stadium, compared to 1-2 with a 6.25 mark away from home. The Dominican Republic native is 0-3 in his career against the Rangers but he held them to a run and two hits in six innings while striking out 12 in a no-decision at home last year.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees RF Aaron Judge homered Saturday and has reached base safely in 26 consecutive contests while batting .347 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs.

2. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre had two hits Saturday and has moved past Sam Crawford into 32nd place on the all-time hits list (2,964), 23 behind Sam Rice.

3. New York has homered in 13 straight home games, its longest such run since a 21-gamer in 2012.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Rangers 4