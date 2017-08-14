Preview: Rays at Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays will welcome a short road trip after a disastrous homestand as they visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to open a critical four-game series between American League East rivals. The Rays scored just 11 times during a 2-7 homestand after dropping a 4-3 decision to Cleveland on Sunday and have registered the least runs in the majors since the All-Star break.

Steven Souza Jr. belted a two-run homer off Corey Kluber to tie the contest Sunday before the bullpen gave up one more tally as Tampa Bay fell under .500 (59-60) for the first time since June 7 and two games back in the race for the AL's second wild-card. Jake Odorizzi attempts to remain unbeaten against the Blue Jays this year (3-0, 3.12 ERA in four starts) and the slumping Rays' offense will try to get better against Nick Tepesch, who makes his third start of the season - second for Toronto. The Blue Jays (56-61) are on the fringe of a crowded AL wild-card race after winning seven of their last 11 games in August, capped by a 7-1 triumph against Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon with the aid of three homers. All-Star first baseman Justin Smoak is warming up again for Toronto, recording six hits in 12 at-bats in his last three games with four runs scored and a homer.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), Sportsnet (Toronto), TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (6-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Nick Tepesch (0-2, 9.00)

Odorizzi allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over four innings Wednesday before he was hit on the foot by a line drive and had to leave the game. The Illinois native has not completed five innings in three of his last four starts but appears ready to go after completing a bullpen session. Kendrys Morales is 6-for-12 with a homer versus Odorizzi, who is 5-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 14 games against Toronto.

Tepesch gave up five runs, eight hits (three homers) and one walk across 4 1/3 innings to the New York Yankees on Wednesday in his first start with the Blue Jays after being acquired from Minnesota. The 28-year-old had made one start with the Twins earlier this season, permitting seven runs (one earned) while registering only five outs on May 6 against Boston. Trevor Plouffe is 2-for-6 with a homer versus Tepesch, who is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in two games against the Rays.

Walk-Offs

1. Souza is 13-for-35 with a homer, seven RBIs and 12 walks against the Blue Jays in 2017 as the teams have split 12 games.

2. Toronto placed RHP Dominic Leone on the bereavement list Sunday and recalled LHP Matt Dermody from Triple-A Buffalo.

3. Tampa Bay 1B/DH Lucas Duda is 0-for-15 his last five games and 2B Brad Miller went 1-for-12 with eight strikeouts in the last series.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Blue Jays 4