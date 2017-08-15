FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 15, 2017 / 2:45 AM / 43 minutes ago

Donaldson, Tepesch lead Blue Jays past Rays

3 Min Read

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer, Nick Tepesch pitched into the seventh inning to earn his first win in nearly three years and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Monday night.

Tepesch (1-2) last won in the majors on Sept. 16, 2014, when he was with the Texas Rangers.

He allowed four hits, three walks and one run in six-plus innings. The right-hander hit two batters and had no strikeouts as the Blue Jays (57-61) won their third game in a row.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings to earn his 30th save of the season.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi (6-6) allowed three hits, three walks and two runs while striking out four in six innings.

Wilson Ramos hit a solo homer for the Rays (59-61) in the opener of a four-game series.

Tepesch did not get an out in the seventh, hitting Peter Bourjos with a pitch and walking Daniel Robertson before being replaced by Aaron Loup.

Corey Dickerson's short-hop grounder to second forced Robertson at second. Bourjos, who returned to the bag at second, was declared safe after a video review that took 3:07.

Lucas Duda struck out looking and Evan Longoria hit a bloop to second to end the inning.

Tampa Bay's Sergio Romo pitched around a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh.

After Loup gave up a walk and struck out two in the top of the eighth, he was replaced by Osuna, who ended the inning on a groundout to shortstop by Ramos.

Tampa Bay's Brad Boxberger allowed a leadoff double to Donaldson and issued an intentional walk in two-thirds of an inning in the bottom of the eighth before Dan Jennings finished the inning.

Toronto led 2-0 in the first inning when Donaldson belted his 17th homer of the season, one batter after Jose Bautista led off with a walk.

Ramos cut the lead to 2-1 with two outs in the second when he ended an 0-for-10 drought with his fourth home run of the season.

The Rays loaded the bases in the fourth inning on two walks and a hit batter with two outs. The inning ended when Dickerson flied out to the warning track in right field.

NOTES: Rays RHP Chase Whitley was recalled from Triple-A Durham Monday after the team sent LHP Jose Alvarado down on option on Sunday. ... Toronto LHP Tim Mayza was selected from Triple-A Buffalo Monday, and RHP Leonel Campos was returned to the Bisons on option. RHP Taylor Cole (fractured right toe) was given his unconditional release to clear space on the 40-man roster. ... Toronto RHP Chris Smith cleared waivers Monday and was assigned outright to Buffalo. He had been designated for assignment on Saturday. ... Rays LHP Blake Snell (0-6, 4.69 ERA) will face Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (5-7, 4.85) on Tuesday.

