Rays support Faria in rout of Blue Jays

TORONTO -- Jacob Faria has made it look easy in the first two starts of his major league career.

Supported by a three-run homer by Logan Morrison and a four-hit game that included a homer by Corey Dickerson, Faria allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday night in the Tampa Bay Rays' 8-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Faria has a 1.42 ERA.

"Jake Faria did it again," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Just an outstanding effort by him. It's a pretty challenging lineup to go face and he quieted a really good lineup. He had a really good fastball to change-up. I think the breaking ball had a little more depth than his first outing so that played a big part, especially against some of the righties. Strong performance on his part."

The 23-year-old beat the Chicago White Sox in his major league debut last week, also allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings.

"I thought he did a nice job," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He threw everything over the plate. It looked like he had a little deception, nice little breaking ball, he could move the ball all around."

Taylor Featherston also homered for the Rays (35-32), who took the opener of the two-game set. The Rays lead the season series 6-5 against the Blue Jays (31-33) with eight games left.

Faria (2-0) allowed six hits and one walk, and he struck out eight.

Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada (4-5) allowed 12 hits, including two home runs, and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

"I'm not making pitches I guess," Estrada said. "I don't know. It doesn't make any sense. I made some decent pitches and they were hit."

It was the third straight loss for Estrada.

"I've been in a bit of a funk the last few outings and it's all going to change because I feel good out there," he said. "I felt really good out there today and it didn't work out. It (stinks) when you feel good out there and you kind of let one get away from you. I went through a bit of a funk last year and was able to correct it."

Dickerson hit his 15th homer of the season to lead off the ninth against Aaron Loup.

Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs for Tampa Bay.

The Rays, who scored four runs in the third and two in the fourth, added to their lead in the seventh against Toronto reliever Jeff Beliveau.

Longoria walked, took third on a single by Morrison and scored on a sacrifice fly by Colby Rasmus, who had two hits to extend his hit streak to five games.

Daniel Robertson and Mallex Smith of the Rays also increased their respective hit streaks to five games each with singles.

Toronto's Russell Martin ended a 0-for-17 slump with a one-out double in the seventh and scored on the second single of the game by Ezequiel Carrera.

"I think it was a matter of locating early," Faria said. "Later in the game, I started falling behind some hitters and that's when they started having more solid contact. Just getting ahead early in counts and letting everything play after that was really what was working."

Austin Pruitt replaced Faria and retired the final two batters of the seventh inning and escaped a bases-loaded situation in the eighth after allowing two singles and a walk.

Pruitt also pitched a perfect ninth.

Featherston led off the third inning with his first home run of the season, a drive to right center on a full count.

Dickerson and Longoria singled with one out in the third before Morrison hit a blast to center for his 18th home run of the season.

Steven Souza Jr. followed with a single and took third on a double by Rasmus. Estrada avoided further damage when Souza was out in a rundown between third and home on a grounder to shortstop by Robertson and Derek Norris flied out to center.

Dominic Leone replaced Estrada with one out in the fourth after singles by Smith and Dickerson. Longoria greeted Leone with a two-run double to bump the lead to 6-0.

"There's no doubt it was a tough night for (Estrada)," Gibbons said. "Marco is a pin-point control guy for the most part and I think that's off for him right now. But they threw out a lot of hits off him. He'll be out there every fifth day I know that. He'll work it out."

NOTES: Toronto 2B Devon Travis (right knee) underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up cartilage in his knee Tuesday and is out indefinitely. He went on the disabled list June 6. ... Rays C Wilson Ramos (torn ACL) has moved to Triple-A Durham to continue his rehabilitation assignment after going 2-for-14 in five games with Class A Charlotte. He has been on the DL since April 2. ... Toronto INF/OF Steve Pearce (strained right calf) has moved to Triple-A Buffalo on his rehabilitation assignment after going 0-for-15 in four games at Double-A New Hampshire. He went on the DL May 15. ...Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (3-2, 5.87 ERA) will oppose Tampa Bay RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.59) on Wednesday in the finale of the two-game set.