Martin's HR in eighth lifts Jays over Rays

TORONTO -- Russell Martin has had a better view than anyone of how well reliever Joe Smith has pitched all season long.

In eighth inning Wednesday night, however, Smith allowed Logan Morrison's two-run home run as he coughed up a three-run lead to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Martin set things right for Smith when he led off the bottom of the eighth the go-ahead home run as Toronto beat Tampa Bay 7-6.

"It felt good," Martin said. "You give up a lead with one of our pitchers who has been throwing the ball extremely well all year long, Smitty, I felt like I picked him up right there. The team at that moment needed that. A nice bounce-back win, a collective win. I feel we kind of battled that one out."

Martin hit his sixth home run of the season against Tampa Bay left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado (0-1) after the Rays tied the game with three runs in the top of the eighth.

"He threw me a fastball in the middle of the plate and I put a good swing on it," Martin said. "After that first pitch I thought I was in for a tough at-bat. We got lucky and he threw it into my swing. I'll take it."

Smith (3-0) got the win. After Morrison's homer, he allowed a sacrifice fly by Derek Norris before getting the final out.

Kendrys Morales hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs as the Blue Jays rebounded from Tuesday's 8-1 loss to gain a split of the two-game set.

Francisco Liriano allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

"He was dynamite," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "Tonight, he was as crisp as we've seen him. Good breaking ball and looked like his fastball had some jump to it. Against a hot lineup, too. He did a hell of a job. They've got a lot of guys with power in their lineup, too, they can strike pretty quick. It was a good ballgame, especially after that egg we laid last night."

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 17th save of the season.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi allowed five runs (three earned), five hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He gave up the home run to Morales, the ninth straight game in which the right-hander has yielded at least one homer.

"It was just one of those games where I didn't have anything," Odorizzi said. "They happen from time to time throughout the year. There's really no explanation for why."

After taking the lead with a four-run fifth, Toronto tacked on a run in the sixth when Martin scored on a wild pitch by reliever Chase Whitley on a strikeout of Kevin Pillar.

Martin led off the inning with a single followed by a single by Dwight Smith Jr., a seemingly routine fly that dropped in among fielders who lost sight of the ball in the twilight with the roof open. Ryan Goins sacrificed the runners to second and third.

Corey Dickerson hit a two-run triple in the third inning to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead. It scored Taylor Featherston who reached first base on an error by second baseman Goins and Peter Bourjos who trickled an infield single up the third-base line.

The Jays scored once in the bottom of the inning. Pillar walked, stole second as Josh Donaldson struck out and continued to third on the throwing error by catcher Norris. Jose Bautista walked. Pillar scored when Morales forced Bautista at second on a grounder to second.

The Rays loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning on two walks on a bunt single by Mallex Smith but scored only once, on Featherston's sacrifice fly.

Goins led off the fifth inning with a single. He was running when Featherston committed an error on Pillar's grounder to second and continued to third. He scored on Bautista's single up the middle that left runners at the corners for Morales who lined a 3-1 splitter to right for his 13th homer of the season to give Toronto a 5-3 lead.

"That was probably the most off I've seen (Odorizzi) from a strike-throwing point in a long time, maybe ever," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I like the way he battled. He had some 3-0 counts, he had some 2-0 counts, he was able to get back in. And at the end of the day, you look up and before the home run, it's one run and it's in."

NOTES: Toronto OF Ezequiel Carrera (right foot fracture) was put in the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after fouling a ball off his foot in the game Tuesday. ... OF Dwight Smith Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place on the roster, started in left field Wednesday and was 3-for-4. ... Rays SS Tim Beckham (sore right knee) missed his third straight game.