Preview: Rays at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are attempting to climb back into the middle of the American League East race and can take over third place when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to open a three-game set. Baltimore has won four of its last five games after taking two of three at Toronto, capped by a 2-0 triumph Thursday night, and the final two at Tampa Bay last weekend to improve to 4-2 against the Rays in 2017.

Jonathan Schoop recorded his sixth multi-hit game in his last nine outings for the Orioles (39-39) in Thursday’s win with a pair of singles and an RBI, while teammate Caleb Joseph had two hits and is 6-for-10 in his last three contests. Chris Tillman will try to begin turning his season around when he takes the mound for Baltimore and must contain Evan Longoria, who is 20-for-66 with nine homers against the right-hander. Jacob Faria hopes to stay unbeaten in his fifth major-league start for the Rays, who have lost four of five to reach the midpoint of the season at 41-40 after a 4-0 setback at Pittsburgh on Thursday. Logan Morrison had two singles in the loss to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, in which he is 13-for-39.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jacob Faria (3-0, 2.10 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.39)

Faria has opened his major-league career with four straight quality starts but did not factor into the decision Saturday against Baltimore when he allowed three runs over six innings. The 23-year-old Californian gave up three runs total in his first three starts and boasts 29 strikeouts along with only five walks in 25 2/3 innings. Catcher Welington Castillo and Adam Jones each homered against Faria, who is 2-0 in two road outings.

Tillman is winless in nine games since his season debut after permitting five runs (four earned) on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision at Tampa Bay last Sunday. The 2013 All-Star, who matched his career best with 16 wins in 2016, has yielded at least five runs in six consecutive starts. Tillman is 8-10 with a 4.23 ERA in 26 career starts with the Rays.

Walk-Offs

1. Jones is one RBI from tying Ken Singleton (766) for fifth on Baltimore’s all-time RBI list and is 8-for-25 against Tampa Bay this year.

2. Tampa Bay SS Adeiny Hechavarria is 4-for-10 in three games since being acquired from Miami on Monday for a pair of minor-leaguers.

3. Castillo slipped and suffered a left knee sprain before Thursday’s game and his status for the weekend is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 3