LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled by the Blue Jays from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. Beliveau, who signed a minor league deal with Toronto in December, has posted a 3.09 ERA at Buffalo this season. The 30-year-old recorded a 1-0 career mark with one save and a 4.00 ERA with the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay during his career.

C Wilson Ramos (torn ACL) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte. Ramos is recovering from ACL surgery. He had been placed on the 60-day disabled list April 1 and has yet to play this season.