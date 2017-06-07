RHP Jacob Faria will be called up by the Rays to make his major league debut as the starter Wednesday against the White Sox. Faria has been outstanding at Triple-A Durham this season with a 6-1 record and a league-leading 84 strikeouts.

RHP Chris Archer pitched seven innings and held the White Sox to two runs on five hits but dropped to 4-4. He struck out 11 batters and walked none, and was upset over an odd call in the first inning that gave the White Sox a home run on a ball that dropped into center field short of the warning track.

INF Michael Martinez was designated for assignment by the Rays after the game. He hit .167 in 30 at-bats as an injury replacement over the past month. Martinez had zero RBIs after being acquired from the Indians.

2B Brad Miller had the odd distinction of being intentionally walked twice after entering the game as a pinch-hitter. He was stranded both times, but picked up his fourth stolen base of the season.

OF Kevin Kiermaier continued his strong play at the plate, getting three of the Rays' six hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss. He misplayed a ball in the first inning that was ruled a home run -- his running in the wrong direction may have factored in officials thinking the ball had hit a catwalk above the field.

RHP Jumbo Diaz pitched a scoreless inning for Class A Charlotte on Tuesday in his first rehab appearance. He went on the 10-day disabled list May 25 due to right arm fatigue.

1B Logan Morrison went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's loss, leaving runners in scoring position with two outs twice on a night when Tampa Bay left 11 runners on base. He said when teams pitch around Evan Longoria, he has to make them pay for it, but he couldn't do that Tuesday night.