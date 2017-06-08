RHP Jacob Faria won his major league debut by going 6 1/3 innings and giving up one run on three hits. Faria retired the White Sox in order in the second, fourth and sixth innings. He sat down 18 of the final 21 batters he faced. "When it comes down to it, it's the same game -- you've got to execute," Faria said. "You've got to mix it up -- if you do that, you'll be successful." He was called up from Triple-A Durham before the game.

C Derek Norris went 0-for-3 on Wednesday. The MLB announced it is investigating allegations of domestic abuse against Norris made by his ex-fiance Kristen Eck. Norris denied the allegations through a statement that said they "could not be further from the truth." The Rays have said they will keep Norris on the active roster and let MLB officials determine the course of action.

OF Peter Bourjos (elbow) went 1-for-4 with a home run for Class-A Port Charlotte on Tuesday and could be activated off the 10-day disabled list as early as Thursday. He is batting .196 with two home runs and six RBIs this year.

INF Michael Martinez was expected to be designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for Jacob Faria's start but will remain with the club after they announced Brad Miller's return to the disabled list with a hip strain. Martinez has appeared in eight games for the Rays, going 1-for-19 in 21 plate appearances.

RHP Brad Boxberger will continue his rehab from a right flexor strain Thursday when he is scheduled to pitch one inning for Class-A Port Charlotte. Boxberger has not pitched this season and is hopeful to return to the Rays before the All-Star break.

DH Corey Dickerson was 2-for-4 with his 26th multi-hit game of the season, best in the American League. Dickerson led off the game with a double and is batting .436 as the first batter of the game.

SS Brad Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a hip strain, his second trip to the disabled list in less than a month. Miller is hitting .194 with two home runs this season.

RHP Matt Andriese pitched a bullpen session Wednesday and suffered no further setbacks on his groin injury. Andriese, who is 5-1 with a 3.45 ERA, is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and pitch in one of the doubleheader games against the Oakland Athletics.

RHP Jumbo Diaz (right arm fatigue) pitched a scoreless inning for Class-A Port Charlotte on Tuesday. He gave up one hit and threw 11 pitches in the outing. Diaz was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 29. He is 0-3 with a 5.49 ERA this season.

C Wilson Ramos went 1-for-4 with a double as the designated hitter for Class-A Port Charlotte on Tuesday. Ramos, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, has yet to play this season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

SS Tim Beckham went 2-for-4 with a bases-loaded RBI single in the third inning. Beckham is 6-for-16 in his career with the bases loaded and he has raised his average to .270 this season.