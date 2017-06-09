RHP Jacob Faria was optioned to Triple-A Durham one day after winning his MLB debut for the Rays. OF Peter Bourjos was called up in a corresponding move. Faria is 6-1 with a 3.07 ERA for the Bulls.

C Derek Norris hit two home runs, his sixth and seventh of the season and had three RBIs. It is Norris' third multi-HR game of his career with his last coming on June 28, 2015 as a member of the Padres. Norris entered Thursday's game in a 2-for-34 slump.

OF Peter Bourjos returned from the 10-day DL and went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Bourjos batted ninth in the order. "We went up and had good at-bats tonight," Bourjos said. "You need guys to step up and fortunately the bottom of the lineup did that."

RHP Jake Odorizzi gave up three runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing since a seven-inning start on May 6. Odorizzi, who improved to 4-3 on the season, struck out eight and threw 110 pitches.

RHP Brad Boxberger (right flexor strain) pitched one inning and gave up three runs in a rehab appearance for Class A Port Charlotte on Thursday. Boxberger has not pitched this season and is hopeful to return to the Rays before the All-Star break.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with an RBI single before leaving the game in the fifth inning with right hip injury after taking a tumble on a close play at first. He was replaced in the lineup by Colby Rasmus. "I was just trying to keep the inning going," Kiermaier said. "I thought I had a good chance of beating Jose Abreu to the bag. It was a bang-bang play, I slid and my right hip didn't feel too good." Kiermaier was on crutches after the game.

RHP Jumbo Diaz (right arm fatigue) pitched a bullpen session before Thursday's game and could be activated over the weekend. Diaz was placed on the 10-day DL on May 29. He is 0-3 with a 5.49 ERA this season.

OF Colby Rasmus entered the game in the sixth inning as an injury replacement for Kevin Kiermaier and hit a solo home run in the eighth inning. "That's what he does, he hits homers and he hits them far," Kiermaier said. "He's always ready and he was able to turn on a 96-97-mile heater."

C Wilson Ramos played five innings at catcher and went 0-for-3 in a rehab appearance for Class A Port Charlotte on Thursday. Ramos, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, has yet to play this season as he recovers from a torn ACL.