INF Taylor Featherston was traded Friday to Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Featherston, who was batting .270 with three homers and 20 RBI for the Phillies' Triple-A team at Lehigh Valley, was called up to the Rays and will serve as a backup on their injury-depleted roster. Featherston has batted .156 in 180 major league at-bats the last two years with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia.

RF Steve Souza Jr. was a double short of a cycle on Friday but went 3-for-4 with a 453-foot home run and three RBIs and two runs scored. It is the fifth time this season that Souza Jr. has had a three-hit game. He has six home runs in his past 14 games.

RHP Alex Cobb improved his record to 5-5 after giving up one run and four hits in six innings on Friday. He struck out five and threw 96 pitches (65 strikes). "We could have kept him in longer," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "But the situation of the game gave us the opportunity to use other guys."

DH Corey Dickerson went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in the fifth inning on Friday that traveled 429 feet. Dickerson is second on the team with 14 home runs and tied for fourth with 29 RBIs.

C Jesus Sucre went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored on Friday. Sucre moved his season average up to .254. "Jesus was a little frustrated in his last start because he hit the ball on the screws and didn't get the results," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "But he has been solid for us in situations with runners on base."

OF Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right hip fracture. Kiermaier, a two-time Gold Glove winner, will need 6-8 weeks before he can resume baseball activities. Kiermaier is hitting .258 with seven home runs this season.

1B Rickie Weeks was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to June 7 with a right shoulder impingement. Weeks is hitting .216 in 37 games. "Rickie is old school so he isn't going to complain unless its broken," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "But we knew something wasn't right with him."

SS Tim Beckham went 3-for-4 with a 435-foot home run and two runs scored on Friday. It is Beckham's fifth three-hit game of the season. He has 10 home runs this season, a career best.