CF Mallek Smith played center field for both games of the doubleheader on Saturday and was 3-for-8 with a run scored and a stolen base. Smith is 5-for-11 with a home run and four stolen bases since being called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday.

RHP Chih-Wei Hu gave up one run and two hits in four innings in the second game of a doubleheader against the Athletics on Saturday. Hu was called up from Triple-A Durham as the Rays' 26th man for the doubleheader. "He was much more efficient," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I know he gave up the home run, but he felt like he was in control of the count."

RHP Ryan Garton was optioned to Triple-A Durham between doubleheader games Saturday. Garton is 0-1 with an 8.71 ERA this season. He gave up three runs and two hits in two innings on Friday in a 13-4 win over Oakland.

RHP Alex Colome blew his third save of the season, giving up one run and two hits in the first game of a doubleheader against the Athletics. Colome had converted his last 12 save opportunities.

RHP Matt Andriese was only able to throw 21 pitches on Saturday in his first start after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. He reaggrevated an injury to his right groin and was removed from the game after the first inning. He gave up a run and three hits. "I'm due for an MRI (Sunday)," Andriese said. "Very frustrating. At this point, just have to fix it and get healthy."

RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave up three runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings in the first game of a doubleheader against the Athletics on Saturday. Ramirez struck out six on 93 pitches (66) in the no-decision.

3B/DH Evan Longoria was 5-for-10 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the doubleheader against the Athletics on Saturday. Longoria had a walk-off single to give the Rays a 6-5 win in Game 1 and hit his 250th career home run in Game 2. He has 17 multi-hit games this season.

SS Tim Beckham had his six-game hitting streak snapped Saturday after going 0-for-4 in the second game of the doubleheader against the Athletics. Beckham was 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the first game and is batting .381 (8-for-21) over the past seven games.