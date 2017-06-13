RHP Jacob Faria was recalled from Triple-A Durham. Faria will start Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 23-year-old Faria won his lone start for the Rays this season when he allowed one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday in his major league debut.

RHP Matt Andriese will likely be sidelined into August due to the hip injury he suffered Saturday. The Rays placed Andriese on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a stress reaction in his right hip. He underwent an MRI exam on Sunday that pinpointed the damage. Andriese departed after one inning of Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.