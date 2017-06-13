FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 14, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 4 months ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jacob Faria was recalled from Triple-A Durham. Faria will start Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 23-year-old Faria won his lone start for the Rays this season when he allowed one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday in his major league debut.

RHP Matt Andriese will likely be sidelined into August due to the hip injury he suffered Saturday. The Rays placed Andriese on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a stress reaction in his right hip. He underwent an MRI exam on Sunday that pinpointed the damage. Andriese departed after one inning of Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.