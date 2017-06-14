INF Taylor Featherston hit his first home run of the season in the third inning Tuesday in the 8-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his third career homer in his 123rd major league game covering 188 at-bats.

RHP Diego Moreno was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 25 with bursitis in his right shoulder.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will take a streak of allowing home runs in eight straight starts when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set at the Rogers Centre. That matches his career high. He has yielded home runs in 16 of his past 17 starts, a total of 19 homers. He allowed a three-run homer Thursday to Chicago White Sox OF Avisail Garcia in the sixth inning of a 7-5 Rays win. Odorizzi went 6 2/3 innings against the White Sox, allowing eight hits, one walk and three runs while striking out eight and earned the win. It was his longest start since he went seven innings against the Blue Jays on May 6. He is 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 career starts against Toronto and is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts this season. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his starts against the Blue Jays. He is 2-2 with a 4.54 ERA in seven starts at the Rogers Centre.

DH Corey Dickerson had four hits, including his 15th home run Tuesday in the 8-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his 27th multi-hit game of the season and the fifth with three or more hits. He has 86 hits to lead the American League.

1B Logan Morrison hit a three-run homer in the third inning Tuesday in the 8-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his third career homer against Toronto starter RHP Marco Estrada, all this season. He has hit six homers in his past 16 games. His 18 homers are tied for first among major league first basemen with the Toronto Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak and Cincinnati Reds 1B Joey Votto.

C Wilson Ramos (torn ACL) joined Triple-A Durham Tuesday on a rehabilitation assignment and was 2-for-4 with a home run in his first game with the Bulls. Ramos, who has been rehabbing with Class A Charlotte, was used as DH Tuesday and is scheduled to be behind the plate Wednesday. He has been on the disabled list since April 2. He was batting .143 (2-for-14) in five games with Charlotte.