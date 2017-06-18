RHP Chris Archer allowed two runs and six hits in six innings during Saturday's 3-2 win at Detroit. He struck out eight, marking the fifth time in six starts Archer recorded at least eight strikeouts.

RHP Matt Andriese was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list to clear room on Tampa Bay's 40-man roster for 3B Trevor Plouffe. Andriese was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a stress reaction in his right hip.

3B Trevor Plouffe was traded on Saturday to Tampa Bay, along with cash, in exchange for a player to be name or cash. Plouffe was designated for assignment Thursday. "That's great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I texted him this morning. He's excited about it. For a guy who wasn't here very long, he is a guy that was very impactful and all our guys are really pulling for him, as am I. I'm glad he got another opportunity right away." Plouffe, who signed a one-year contract with Oakland as a free agent before the 2017 season, hit .214 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 58 games for the A's. He's a career .245 hitter with 103 home runs and 371 RBIs in 781 games for the Twins and A's.

C Wilson Ramos (torn ACL) went 0-for-3 and caught seven innings in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham on Saturday. It was his first time catching on consecutive games during his rebab assignment. Ramos is 5-for-14 in four games with Durham. He will be off Sunday and the Rays will evaluate him Monday.