RHP Jake Faria put his name in the Tampa Bay record book Sunday when won his third straight game as a rookie starter. Faria joined RHP Jeremy Hellickson as the only pitchers to win their first three games as a starter. He also became just the fifth pitcher since at least 1913, according to Baseball-Reference.com, to pitch at least six innings and allow one run or less in winning his first three major league starts. Faria struck out nine, walked one and gave up six hits in seven innings. "He quieted a very potent lineup down," manager Kevin Cash said. "He creates a lot of deception. Then when you complement with the fastball, complement with him having the ability to throw the changeup and the little slider over the plate, it makes it difficult for hitters. He does belong. We're fortunate that he's been able to fill Matty Andriese's role".

RF Steven Souza Jr. notched his first career grand slam Sunday, and it was the big blow in a five-run third that broke the game open in Tampa Bay's 9-1 win over Detroit. "He's having a lot of good at-bats," manager Kevin Cash said. "The big blast was the key one, the separator." Souza Jr. also had a single.

C Derek Norris hit one of the Rays' five home runs off Tigers pitching. Norris is sharing catching time with Jesus Sucre at the moment but with C Wilson Ramos coming off the disabled list soon there will be an alteration of how things play out behind the plate. The Sunday home run was the eighth of the season for Norris.

1B Logan Morrison hit a pair of home runs Sunday putting him at 21 for the season, which is seven more than last year. That they came on Father's Day was especially meaningful, in the eyes of manger Kevin Cash, because Morrison was very close to his father, who died in 2010. "I'm happy for LoMo," Cash said. "I know, not to sound corny, but just the relationship with his father that he had. He's talked about him a lot so it must be special for him." He has five multi-home run games, the last coming in 2016.

C Wilson Ramos was not scheduled to play Sunday on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham after catching back-to-back games for the Bulls. "Wilson has recovered nicely," manager Kevin Cash said. "He feels good coming into the next day. We're getting closer. We're getting excited." No date has been set for Tampa Bay fans to get their first look at Ramos as their catcher and no doubt the Rays will not subject his repaired ACL to too much stress.