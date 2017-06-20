FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 21, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 2 months ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Steven Souza hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his 14th this season and second in as many days after a grand slam Sunday. His 45 RBIs are second on the Rays, behind only Logan Morrison.

INF Mike Martinez was designated for assignment to make room for INF Trevor Plouffe. Martinez hit just .077 in 13 games after the Rays acquired him from Cleveland.

INF Trevor Plouffe made his Rays debut as a DH, missing two big opportunities in the first four innings, including an inning-ending double play in the fourth inning.

SS Tim Beckham left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning. He stayed in as a runner but was replaced by Daniel Robertson. He was diagnosed with a contusion and is day-to-day.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.