RHP Alex Cobb had his third straight quality start Tuesday, scattering eight hits over seven innings of two-run ball to improve to 6-5. He struck out six batters and walked only two to help the Rays bounce back from a tough loss Monday.

RHP Alex Colome had a rare stumble Tuesday, giving up three hits and two runs in the ninth to put the tying run on base before closing out his 20th save. The blemish raised his season ERA to 2.43, but he was able to avoid the bullpen blowing a close game for the second night in a row.

OF Corey Dickerson had two costly miscues in the field that resulted in extra-base hits, but he made up for it at the plate with a solo home run (his 16th) and an RBI single. He raised his average to .327 and is making a case to be an All-Star next month.

SS Tim Beckham did not play Tuesday after being hit in the left hand by a pitch Monday and leaving the game early. He is listed as day-to-day but would likely rest Wednesday with a day off Thursday. Tampa Bay played rookie Daniel Robertson at shortstop in his place.