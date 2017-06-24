FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2017 / 11:49 PM / in 2 months

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

C Derek Norris went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer on Friday, though his time with the Rays will be short-lived. Wilson Ramos will be activated from the disabled list Sunday, and it will be at Norris' expense. Norris will be designated for assignment Saturday. Norris went into the game hitting just .188 but had been somewhat productive with 22 RBIs in 52 games.

RHP Chris Archer wasn't sparkling by any means but picked up the win for the second straight start Friday. Archer lasted six innings but did give up five runs and eight hits -- the runs are his most in seven starts, but he also had a 9-2 lead after three innings. His ERA went up from 3.75 to 3.97.

OF Shane Peterson was called up from Triple-A Durham before Friday's game and came through with a career-best four RBIs, including a two-run homer. Peterson was leading Durham with 10 home runs before the call-up, and he's making the most of another shot in the majors while Colby Rasmus is sidelined with a hip injury.

3B Evan Longoria, coming off back-to-back off days, came through with four RBIs in the Rays' win on Friday night. He had a two-run single for the game's first hit, a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly. Longoria now has 42 RBIs this season.

OF Colby Rasmus was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 19, with left hip tendinitis. Rasmus had been held out for several days, but the hope is the extended rest will keep the injury from impacting the rest of the season. Shane Peterson was called up from Triple-A Durham to replace him.

