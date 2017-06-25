RHP Jake Faria had a fourth straight quality start to open his MLB career -- six innings and three runs allowed. Not as sparkling as his first three, but he remains a promising part of the Rays rotation. His ERA is still just 2.10 after Saturday's no-decision, and he now has 29 strikeouts in those four starts.

C Derek Norris was designated for assignment after C Wilson Ramos was activated from the disabled list Saturday. Norris went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer on Friday,

DH Corey Dickerson had a two-run home run, his 17th, continuing his case to be an All-Star selection next month. Dickerson entered the game leading the American League in hits, multi-hit games and extra-base hits. He's on pace to become the first Rays player to get 200 hits in a season.

RHP Jumbo Diaz struggled badly, given a chance to pitch in a high-leverage situation. He was one strike away from getting out of a two-on, no-out jam in the seventh, but gave up a two-run double, then a two-run home run. The Rays' bullpen remains a major weakness, and they should soon get Brad Boxberger back from the disabled list, perhaps at Diaz' expense.

C Wilson Ramos made his season debut after missing the first 77 games recovering from ACL surgery. Ramos went 1-for-4 with a single in the ninth, but should provide additional power to the Rays' lineup and help defensively. He was one of the Rays' biggest offseason signings and will be their primary catcher moving forward. He was activated from the 60-day disabled list.