RHP Jake Faria has been consistent in all five of his major league starts this season. He came away with a no-decision Friday but allowed three runs on four hits in six innings and kept the strong Baltimore offense quiet throughout.

RF Steven Souza Jr. said he gets a bit ticked off when other teams intentionally walk someone to let him bat. RHP Darren O'Day and the Orioles did that in the 10th inning of a tie game Friday night, and Souza belted a three-run homer which helped the Rays pull out a 6-4 victory. "I'm coming in there and showing, 'Hey, if you're going to let me come to the dish, I'm going to make you pay for it," he said.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria has been giving the Rays some punch since joining the team earlier this month. That continued on Friday as he went 4-for-4, including a game-tying single in the ninth against the Orioles as Tampa Bay went on to a 6-4 victory in 10 innings. Hechavarria now has a .571 average during his brief stint with Tampa Bay.

C Wilson Ramos played in his fourth game of the season Friday after coming back from a torn ACL suffered last year with the Nationals. Ramos started slowly but came through in this game, hitting his first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning that put the Rays on top, 2-0. "At the plate, we know it's going to take a little time. but at any given moment, he's going to find the barrel and hit the ball," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He's a strong man."