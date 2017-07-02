INF Taylor Featherston got the start at second base with Tim Beckham nursing a sore ankle. "He's done a really nice job with limited playing time," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It seems like every time he gets up to the plate, he's given us a solid at-bat. He has a knack for finding the barrel." Featherston went 0-for-3 with a walk and run.

RHP Jake Odorizzi was charged with three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings (111 pitches) Saturday against the Orioles. He has allowed at least three earned runs in five straight starts and given up a home run in his past 12 outings. "He grinded through it," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It was kind of death by foul ball with his pitch count driven up so high."

1B Logan Morrison hit a pair of home runs Saturday against Baltimore. He now has a career-high 24 homers on the season. He went 2-for-3 and is batting .256. "I feel like I've been taking good swings; I just have been getting the ball in the air enough," Morrison said. "The problem is if you don't hit them out, guys can catch them."

C Wilson Ramos went 2-for-5 with a homer Saturday against Baltimore. He has been a spark for Tampa Bay since coming off the DL on June 24 from a knee injury. "He's been really good," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He's kind of showing the guy we thought he was. He puts the ball in play a lot."

INF Tim Beckham tweaked his ankle during a swing in the series opener in Baltimore and was held out of the starting lineup Saturday. "His ankle has been barking a little bit," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He's been playing with a little bit of soreness. It's probably smart to get him out of the ballgame." Beckham, who is batting .277 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs, could be back in the lineup Sunday.