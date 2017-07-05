LHP Blake Snell (0-5, 5.36 ERA) makes his first career start against the Cubs in Wednesday's Wrigley Field series closer. In his last start on June 28 at Pittsburgh he allowed two first inning outs on five pitches then gave up four runs all with two out. He lasted five innings, allowing six runs on four hits while walking five and striking out six while throwing 98 pitches. Snell seeks his first major league victory since Sept 22, 2016 against the Yankees and is the first Rays pitcher with losses in his first five games since 2007 when Edwin Jackson (0-8) and Dan Wheeler (0-5) similarly struggled.

RF Steven Souza Jr. went 2-for-5 with a double, run scored and two RBIs. He has now gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, two homers, five runs scored and six RBIs in his last four games.

RHP Chris Archer (7-5) worked six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. He struck out eight and walked three while throwing a season-high 116 pitches, 80 for strikes. He worked out of a sixth inning jam after the Cubs put two runners on, striking out the next three batters. "One swing of the bat could have tied the game and I'm very, very happy I got the opportunity to work through it," Archer said. "I want the ball in those situations and going forward I hope to have the opportunity to get through it again." He spent three seasons in the Cubs system and was named the organization's minor league pitcher of the year in 2010 before a 2011 trade sent him to Tampa. Archer is the first Tampa Bay pitcher to ever make two starts against Chicago.

DH Hanley Ramirez extended his hitting streak to nine games with his double in the second inning. Ramirez went 2-for-5 and now has 15 hits, including five doubles and three homers, during his hitting streak. He's also a .367 hitter in 12 games at Globe Life Park.

2B Tim Beckham went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs with his first home run since June 9 at Oakland. His 11 home runs to date are a career-high. Beckham also snapped a 14-game stretch without an RBI.