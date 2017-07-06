FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 3 months ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mallex Smith was 4-for-4 with a double, stolen base and three runs scored on Wednesday against the Cubs. The four hits were a career high and he scored in each of his first three plate appearances. He tied a career high with three runs and scored at least two for the second time in his career. Smith is batting .333 in 31 games and 108 plate appearances.

LHP Blake Snell missed a chance for his first win but pitched his first scoreless outing of the year. He held the Cubs to four hits in five innings on Wednesday, his first start of at least five shutout innings since holding the New York Yankees scoreless for five innings on Sept. 22, 2016. Snell remains 0-5 for the year, with no win since the 2016 decision over New York.

RHP Jake Faria (3-0, 2.23 ERA) opens a four-game series at home against the American League Central-leading Boston Red Sox on Thursday. In his last appearance last Friday -- his second straight start against the Orioles -- he gave up single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings but had no decision in the Rays’ 6-4, 10-inning victory.

3B Evan Longoria (1-for-3 with two RBIs and a sacrifice fly) drove in three runs in the two-game series against the Cubs and became the first player in franchise history with 10 years of at least 50 RBIs. He now has 51.

