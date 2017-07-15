RHP Jake Faria gave up one run on five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings Friday against the Angels, getting a no-decision. The only run he allowed came on a home run by Angels DH Albert Pujols in the second inning. Faria, who grew up in Anaheim, estimated he had about 200 friends and family in the seats for the game. "It was weird at first," he said. "I tried to make it feel like it was any other game. But then being there in the outfield (before the game), stretching and running, I'm looking up, it was pretty awesome." It was his seventh consecutive quality start since making his major league debut June 7. "We all continue to be impressed with the way he goes about his starts and competes," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "And even when he isn't feeling his best, he finds a way to limit damage and give us every opportunity to score runs."

OF Steven Souza Jr. has already established a career-high with 56 RBIs and has equaled his career high of 17 home runs. He went 0 for 3 with Friday against the Angels, but is still hitting .325 (13 for 40) with three homers, seven RBIs and nine runs in his last 10 games.

RHP Alex Cobb will start Saturday against the Angels. Cobb is 7-6 with a 3.75 ERA in 18 starts, what look like mediocre numbers. But Cobb has had dominant games, including two of his last three starts. Just before the All-Star break, Cobb threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Red Sox, allowing just two hits. And on June 27, he allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings against Pittsburgh. Cobb is 1-2 with a 6.51 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

INF Brad Miller went 1 for 4 with a game-winning RBI double in the 10th inning Friday against the Angels and is now 5 for 13 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in four games since returning from the disabled list last week after a groin injury.

OF Colby Rasmus was placed on the restricted list by the Rays on Thursday and isn't expected to return to the club this season because of personal reasons. "The Rays fully support Colby's decision to step away from baseball. We are thankful for his contributions to our team, and we wish him and his family the best as they move forward," the Rays said in a statement. "Respecting the privacy of Colby and his family, the Rays will have no further comment." Rasmus was on the disabled list since June 23 because of a hip injury. He was hitting .281 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 37 games this season.