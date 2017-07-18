RHP Andrew Kittredge was called up from Triple-A Durham and began his first major league swing Monday against Oakland at the age of 27. He did not make an appearance in the Rays' 3-2 victory. Kittredge went 4-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 52 innings for Durham. He'll work out of the bullpen. "I guess it does make it a little bit sweeter that it's taken so long, that it finally has happened," Kittredge said before the game. "I just love the game, and playing baseball throughout my career, it was just kind of an honor to play, and even if it was in the minor leagues or whatever, I was constantly trying to get better and constantly trying to get here. But I never really took it as, 'Hey, I'm 25, I'm 26, I'm not there yet.' It's just one of those things you take it year by year, get better and eventually if I'm good enough it will happen." The Rays acquired Kittredge from Seattle on Nov. 18, 2016, as part of a five-player trade.

RF Steven Souza Jr. hit his 19th home run of the season, an ongoing career high, in a 3-2 victory against Oakland on Monday night. Souza hit a solo shot leading off the second inning. He lined RHP Daniel Gossett's 1-1 pitch to left field, above the out-of-town scoreboard at the Oakland Coliseum. He hit 17 home runs last season, which was a career high.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-4) allowed one run on one hit over seven innings in a 3-2 victory against Oakland on Monday night. Odorizzi struck out five, walked two and gave up a home run in his 14th consecutive appearance, an ongoing franchise record. "It's just nice to get back to what I feel I'm capable of doing," said Odorizzi, who struggled in the first half. "It was a frustrating first half, that's for sure, and that kind of helps ease those troubles when you come out and just do what I'm used to doing. Granted, the one hit, I'm not going to do that every time, let's be honest, but it was just good to execute pitches. I was on top of balls, offspeed was better, fastball location was much better and I wasn't constantly throwing balls in the top of the zone. Just a little adjustment I made really helped out. It was just nice to get back to being me again." The biggest adjustment Odorizzi made was pitching out of the stretch for the entire game after walking leadoff hitter Matt Joyce. "I felt more comfortable," Odorizzi said. "I don't know why, but I'm going to continue doing it. Once I walked Joyce I was in the stretch for the rest of the game because I felt better. I felt everything was just a little more crisp and I was able to get the ball down in the zone better."

RHP Jumbo Diaz was designated for assignment. He went 1-4 with a 5.70 ERA in 31 relief appearances for the Rays this season. Diaz had 28 strikeouts but also 15 walks 30 innings.

3B Evan Longoria went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his 14th of the season, in a 3-2 victory against Oakland on Monday night. Longoria extended his hitting streak to 10 games. "I feel like I'm not up there fighting my swing," Longoria said. "Until the last month, it's been a battle just to feel good going into the box."

C Wilson Ramos (sore left hamstring) missed his third straight game Monday night against Oakland but is making progress in his recovery and might return to the starting lineup Tuesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We're excited that he's feeling better, that's for sure," Cash said. "Yesterday he did a pretty complete workout as far as taking swings, did some catching drills. He's getting better, he's getting better."

2B Tim Beckham was ejected by home plate umpire Lance Barrett after the top of the fourth inning. Beckham had struck out looking in the fourth, on a pitch that appeared to be high, and disputed the call as he walked back to the dugout. He continued arguing as he was taking his position in the field and was ejected for the first time of his career. INF Trevor Plouffe, who was traded by Oakland to Tampa Bay on June 17 after being designated for assignment, replaced Beckham. Plouffe made his first appearance at second base since April 24, 2012.