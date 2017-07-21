RF Steven Souza Jr. said the muddy field conditions at O.co Coliseum led to his left hip injury during the first inning of Wednesday's game. Souza led off the game with a walk, but he slid awkwardly into second base on a steal attempt as he was thrown out by Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell. Souza limped off the field, accompanied by a trainer and manager Kevin Cash. "I went to slide, and it was extremely muddy around second base," Souza said after the Rays' 7-2 loss. "My leg got stuck in the ground, and I just kind of felt a jump in my hip. That didn't feel very great."