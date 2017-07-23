RHP Chris Archer pitched well, striking out 11, with three of the four runs allowed being unearned. He conceded he has to focus better in difficult situations -- after a two-run error with two outs in the sixth, he threw back-to-back wild pitches to let what would be the winning run score from second.

OF Corey Dickerson had a quiet night at the plate on Saturday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The All-Star had bounced back Friday with his first home run in nearly a month, but couldn't put the ball in play Saturday as the Rays dropped their second game in a row after leading late in both games.

3B Evan Longoria had two hits and drove in two runs, continuing his quiet production this season -- he now has 59 RBIs, two off the team lead. Longoria's two-run single gave the Rays a 3-0 lead early, but they saw the Rangers rally for the second night in a row.

RHP Sergio Romo was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Romo, 34, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday after going 1-1 with a 6.12 ERA in 30 appearances this season.