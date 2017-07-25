FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 days ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
July 26, 2017 / 2:38 AM / 21 days ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Blake Snell pitched well, going seven innings for his longest career start and leaving with a 1-0 deficit. He still took the loss and led off the eighth with two hits, but it is progress for a young pitcher who's struggled to go deep in games and find quality starts this season.

OF Corey Dickerson went 0-for-3 and is now 0-for-11 in the last three games with seven strikeouts. He grounded into one of three Rays double plays and hasn't been the same offensively since his appearance at the All-Star game earlier this month.

RHP Sergio Romo made his Rays debut, giving up singles to the first two batters he faced to allow both inherited runners to score, turning a 1-0 game into a 4-0 game in his only inning of work. The Rays like adding a veteran presence with postseason experience, but he raised his season ERA to 6.23 in his first outing.

C Wilson Ramos left the Monday game after the Baltimore Orioles' Ruben Tejada hit him on the helmet with his bat during his backswing at Tropicana Field.

C Wilson Ramos left the game in the fifth inning when Ruben Tejada hit him on the helmet on his backswing.

