RHP Jake Faria continued a promising start to his career, pitching a quality start for the eighth time in his nine starts. He lasted 7 1/3 innings and limited the Orioles to three runs -- one after he left a runner on first base. His ERA is still just 2.67 on the season and he's proving to be a reliable young addition to the Rays' rotation.

RHP Diego Moreno, on the 60-day disabled list with shoulder bursitis, was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment. He is targeted for an early August return to the Rays.

RHP Alex Colome had another wobbly save, giving up two hits to put the tying run at third base in the ninth before getting a groundout to close out his 29th save of the season. He hasn't been perfect, but Colome has gotten the job done of late.

C Wilson Ramos did not start Tuesday, one day after he needed six staples to close a laceration in his head after the Orioles' Ruben Tejada hit his helmet with his bat in his backswing. Ramos entered the game in the eighth as a pinch-hitter. He is expected to return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale.

2B Tim Beckham came up with the biggest hit of the night, getting a three-run home run with two outs in the second that ultimately provided the winning margin. The Rays had been 1-5 when Beckham was hitting leadoff, but he played a major role in Tampa Bay ending its five-game losing streak.