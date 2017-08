LHP Dan Jennings was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in exchange for switch-hitting first baseman Casey Gillaspie. Jennings has posted a 3-1 mark with a 3.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 appearances (44 1/3 innings) this season. The 30-year-old owns a 9-7 record with a 3.12 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 165 career appearances (161 1/3 innings) with the Miami Marlins and White Sox.