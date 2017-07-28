2B Daniel Robertson (neck spasms) began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Charlotte of the Florida State League and was 0-for-2 while playing four innings in the field. Robertson was placed on the disabled list June 27. Before getting hurt, Robertson batted .224 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 58 games.

OF/1B Lucas Duda was acquired Thursday from the New York Mets. Reports began circulating about the trade late Thursday afternoon and the Rays announced the deal about an hour before the first pitch. Duda will likely become the team's DH, with Corey Dickerson going to left field. Duda, who began his career with the Mets in 2010, is hitting .246 with 17 homers and 37 RBIs in 75 games in his final year before reaching free agency for the first time.

RHP Diego Moreno was designated for assignment Thursday to clear room for newly acquired LHP Dan Jennings on Tampa Bay's 40-man roster. Moreno was activated from the 60-day disabled list following after Wednesday's game with Baltimore and optioned to Triple-A Durham. Before missing about two months with shoulder bursitis, Moreno was 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in five appearances.

RHP Chris Archer recorded his 25th career double-digit strikeout game and seventh this season when he fanned 10 Thursday in New York. His most notable strikeout was against 3B Todd Frazier, all on sliders with the bases loaded in the sixth. Archer did not get the win because the Rays blew the game. He has one win in his last 10 starts against the Yankees.

LHP Dan Jennings was active for Thursday's game after being obtained from the Chicago White Sox. He gave up two singles without recording an out in the eighth inning. "Excited. We knew we needed that lefty to help us," said GM Kevin Cash, who said Jennings will have varied roles. Jennings is not a rental as he is under team control through the 2019 season and arbitration-eligible. Jennings recorded a 3.45 ERA in 48 appearances for the White Sox this season. He also held left-handed hitters to a .169 average (12-for-71).

OF Shane Peterson was designated for assignment to clear room on the 25-man roster for LHP Dan Jennings and the 40-man roster for OF Lucas Duda, who will join the Rays on Friday following his trade from the New York Mets. Peterson had batted .244 with one homer and five RBIs since starting his second stint with the team.

OF Kevin Kiermaier (fractured right hip) began a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Charlotte of the Florida State League and went 1-for-2 while playing four innings in the field. Kiermaier has missed 41 games since getting hurt sliding into first base June 8.