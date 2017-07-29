RHP Austin Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham Friday to make his second career start. He allowed five runs -- all on home runs -- and four hits in five innings.

RHP Adam Kolarek was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Friday's game when he allowed a RBI single to SS Didi Gregorius in the eighth inning. He was optioned there to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Steve Cishek's arrival on Saturday. In 11 appearances spanning 7 2/3 innings, Kolarek has a 5.87 ERA.

RHP Andrew Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham Friday to make room for RHP Austin Pruitt on the 25-man roster. Kittredge gave up the game-winning homer in the 11th inning to OF Brett Gardner Thursday and was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four appearances.

1B/DH Lucas Duda was activated by the Rays after being acquired in Thursday's trade with the New York Mets. He played first base and batted fourth in his first game after spending his entire career with the Mets. Duda met a sizable contingent of media in the Rays dugout about two hours before his first game. Duda will be used as a DH at times and when asked about preparing for only hitting, he said: "I haven't done it a lot. I'm going to have to find the right concoction of things to do. Whether it's riding the bike, watching video, stretch, hit in the cage; whatever it is I'll make it work." After giving his first press interview as a Ray, Duda became the 25th player in Rays history to homer in his debut with the team.

RHP Steve Cishek was acquired by the Rays Friday from the Seattle Mariners for RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Manager Kevin Cash said Cishek would be used in a similar role to how Sergio Romo is used in any role from the sixth through the eighth innings. Cishek was 1-1 with a save and a 3.15 ERA in 23 appearances after opening the season on the DL recovering from left hip surgery. The Mariners signed him as a free agent, and he was 5-7 with a 2.89 ERA in 85 relief appearances. Cishek is the sixth veteran player obtained by the Rays in the last six weeks.

OF Kevin Kiermaier (fractured right hip) appeared in his second rehab game Friday for Class A Charlotte of the Florida State League and went 2-for-3 while serving as the DH for the entire game. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier will play a third game Saturday before getting Sunday off. Kiermaier has missed 42 games since getting hurt sliding into first base June 8.

1B Logan Morrison (bruised left heel) was not in the starting Friday after feeling some soreness in his heel during Thursday's loss. Morrison is in a 1-for-21 slump and is 7-for-52 (.135) in his last 15 games since July 7. He is day-to-day.