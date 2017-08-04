RF Steven Souza Jr. homered off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the sixth inning. All 23 of his home runs this season have come against right-handed pitching. The last major leaguer to hit his first 23 homers against right-handers was Lee May for Houston in 1972 when he hit his first 24 dingers off righties.

1B Lucas Duda walked in the eighth inning and has reached base in all seven games since joining the Rays. That's the longest on-base streak to begin a career with the Rays since 2008 when Erick Aybar reached base in his first eight games wth the Rays.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will make a rehab start Friday for Class A Charlotte in Dunedin. He is scheduled to pitch three of four innings. Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 26 with a lower back strain.

RHP Alex Colome recorded his American League-leading 33 save and third of the series. Colome allowed one base runner while working three scoreless innings in the series. The Rays bullpen has worked five consecutive scoreless games, working 13 innings while allowing five hits