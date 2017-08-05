2B Daniel Robertson (neck spasms) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. Robertson hit ninth and started at shortstop against the Brewers on Friday. The utility man will likely see action across the infield moving forward.

INF Taylor Featherston was optioned to Triple-A Durham before Friday's game. He hit only .179 in 17 games and is likely not returning until rosters expand -- the Rays traded away Tim Beckham, but Daniel Robertson's healthy return Friday sent Featherston back to the minors.

LHP Blake Snell was optioned to Triple-A Durham when the club activated INF Daniel Robertson from the disabled list and called up reliever Jose Alvarado. In six starts since rejoining the Rays on June 28, Snell had a 5.34 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

LHP Jose Alvarado was recalled from Triple-A Durham before Friday's game and pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the side. It's an impressive return for a rookie who still has a 5.59 ERA and will need to pitch well to keep his spot in an upgraded bullpen beyond the short-term help.

RHP Jake Faria pitched well in Friday's loss, going six innings and holding Milwaukee to one run on four hits while striking out nine batters. Faria has pitched exceptionally well as a rookie, and Friday's start lowered his ERA to 2.81 -- he just needs better run support to improve on his 5-2 start as a major leaguer.

RHP Jake Odorizzi was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte. He was handed the loss Friday as he pitched three innings and gave up two runs on three hits. Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 26 with a lower back strain.