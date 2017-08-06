RF Mookie Betts had a double, giving him 50 extra base hits for the third straight season. Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and Jim Rice are the only other Red Sox players to have as many as three such seasons before the age of 25.

DH Lucas Duda continued his strong hitting to begin his Rays career -- he had a single and has reached base in all nine games since coming to the Rays. Add in seven walks and he has a .459 on-base percentage, with three home runs as well.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will return to the starting rotation Wednesday against the Red Sox. He’s been on the disabled list with a lower back strain but will come back as the Rays work to stay in the wild-card hunt despite recent offensive struggles.

RHP Alex Cobb pitched well again Saturday, holding the Brewers to one run in six innings, but took the hard-luck loss to fall to 9-8. Cobb struck out six and walked only one, and did well to get the sixth inning complete in eight pitches. He bounced back nicely from a three-inning, eight-run outing at Houston in his last start.

3B Evan Longoria went 0-for-4 and couldn’t come up with hits in big opportunities -- he popped out with the bases loaded in the eighth and grounded into an inning-ending double play in the sixth. The Rays bats have been silenced in back-to-back shutouts.