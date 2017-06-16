Preview: Rays at Tigers

Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera is having an off-year by his lofty standards, but the walk-off homer he launched on Thursday may be just the boost the slugger needed. Cabrera looks to record multiple hits for the fifth straight contest when the Detroit Tigers host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series.

Cabrera has gone 9-for-22 with four runs scored, four doubles, a homer and four RBIs during his five-game hitting streak to raise his batting average to .280 as Detroit's win in the opener was just its second in seven contests. Tampa Bay's Erasmo Ramirez goes for his second win against the Tigers this season after baffling them for five innings on April 20, and Daniel Norris hopes to pay him back as he struggled for the Tigers in that game. Tampa Bay has dropped two in a row after winning six of seven despite receiving a tying homer from Steven Souza Jr. in the eighth inning on Thursday. Colby Rasmus notched three hits in the series opener and is 11-for-22 during his seven-game hitting streak for the Rays, who lost for the first time in four games against the Tigers this year.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (3-1, 4.20 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Daniel Norris (3-4, 4.41)

Ramirez reached five innings for the first time in three starts last time out against Oakland, allowing three runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 frames of a no-decision. The 27-year-old Nicaraguan, who is 0-1 on the road overall and 2-1 as a starter in 2017, held Detroit to one run and two hits with five strikeouts over five innings at home. Cabrera is 3-for-6 with a homer versus Ramirez, who is 1-1 with a 6.59 ERA in six career appearances (two starts) against the Tigers.

Norris snapped his six-game winless streak on Sunday, when he limited Boston to two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. The 24-year-old Tennessee native made two quality starts during his drought, when he averaged fewer than six frames and gave up a total of six homers. Evan Longoria is 4-for-7 with a double against Norris, who permitted five runs - four earned - and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings against the Rays in the April start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Mallex Smith has hit safely in seven straight contests (11-for-27) since taking over for the injured Kevin Kiermaier (hip).

2. Cabrera is tied with Carl Yastrzemski (452) for 37th place on the all-time home run list.

3. Rays SS Tim Beckham (knee) grounded out as a pinch-hitter on the series opener after missing three games and could return to the lineup Friday.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Tigers 4