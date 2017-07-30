Rays halt Yankees' 6-game winning streak

NEW YORK -- Jacob Faria celebrated his 24th birthday with a nice family dinner on Saturday night.

On the actual birthday, there was not much to celebrate, at least until his bullpen picked him up, especially the new veteran arms for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Newcomers Sergio Romo, Dan Jennings and Steve Cishek were among five relievers who combined on five scoreless innings as the Rays salvaged the finale of a four-game series against the New York Yankees by holding on for a 5-3 victory Sunday.

"It was awesome," said Faria, who allowed three runs and three hits in four-plus innings. "Anytime the bullpen has to get 15 outs, whether it's the best bullpen in the league or just not a good bullpen, that's really hard to do and they went five shutout innings. So it was really, really awesome to see."

Trevor Plouffe, Corey Dickerson, Wilson Ramos and Steven Souza Jr. delivered two-out RBI hits for the Rays, who snapped New York's six-game winning streak.

However, it was a bullpen that had contributed to Tampa Bay losing a major league-worst 33 times when holding a lead that paved the way for the Rays' third win in 11 games.

"It probably wasn't the prettiest thing," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "I think all the credit probably has to go to the bullpen and what they came in and just a lot of high-leverage, high-pressure situations. They calmed the situation down and continued to make good pitches."

None of it was easy once Faria was pulled following consecutive walks to Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier to start the fifth in a 4-3 game.

Romo recorded the first two outs, including a strikeout of slugger Aaron Judge after entering the game with a 7.71 ERA in his first three appearances after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 22.

Left-hander Dan Jennings finished the fifth before putting two on in the sixth. He did so a day after allowing Gardner's bases-loaded, game-winning single in his second appearance since Thursday's trade from the Chicago White Sox.

Cishek loaded the bases with one out in the sixth but kept the one-run lead. He struck out Judge for the first out of the seventh, finished the inning quickly and was awarded the win by official scorer in his second appearance after Friday's trade from the Seattle Mariners.

"That's why we got those guys, high leverage situations," Faria said. "This whole series was like a playoff atmosphere."

Tommy Hunter breezed through the eighth and protected a two-run lead. Alex Colome put two on in the ninth but retired Judge and Matt Holliday to secure his 30th save 35 chances and end the nearly four-hour game, which saw Tampa Bay use each position players and every reliever except for Brad Boxberger and Chase Whitley.

"Today, it's kind of what they brought us in for, the help the cause out," Romo said. "Today the cause kind of fell in our favor."

While Faria only threw 47 of 92 pitches and issued five walks, the relievers combined to throw 45 of 75 pitches for strikes and issued two walks while facing 20 hitters.

Ronald Torreyes drove in career-high three runs for the Yankees. He hit a two-run homer and added an RBI double off Faria in his first two at-bats.

The rest of the Yankees went a combined 2-for-28, including Judge, who was 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. Judge hit his 33rd homer Friday but also is in a 3-for-19 slump, dropping his average to .302.

"I feel good," Judge said. "I'm hitting .303 in the big leagues with 33 homers. Every time I step to the plate, it's opening day."

Despite not capitalizing on seven walks, two Tampa Bay errors and going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position, the Yankees remained ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the American League East lead for the third straight day.

"The thing we didn't take advantage of was free baserunners," Girardi said. "We had some golden opportunities in the fifth, sixth and did not score. That's the difference in the game."

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-6) produced his shortest start of his rookie season, allowing four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

NOTES: LHP Jamie Garcia was acquired from the Minnesota Twins, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said their new acquisition would likely make his debut Thursday in Cleveland. ... Rays 1B Logan Morrison (bruised left heel) was not in the starting lineup for a third straight game, though manager Kevin Cash said Morrison was feeling better. Morrison struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh on a close pitch he emphatically disagreed with. ... Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier, who is recovering from a fractured right hip, was scratched from a rehab game on Saturday due to back tightness. ... New York C Austin Romine exited after the sixth inning with a bruised left hand and X-rays were negative. Romine was injured when he was hit on the left hand by RHP Steve Cishek.