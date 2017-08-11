Preview: Reds at Brewers

Ryan Braun looks to deliver his sixth consecutive multi-hit performance when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Braun recorded two hits in Thursday's 7-2 setback against Minnesota and is a scorching 12-for-21 during the five-game stretch.

Braun, who has hit 39 career homers against the Reds, has enjoyed solid success against scheduled Cincinnati starter Homer Bailey by going 13-for-39 with three blasts. His hot hitting hasn't been able to keep the sinking Brewers from losing five straight games and dropping to third place in the National League Central - two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs. Scooter Gennett's next homer will give Cincinnati five players with 20 or more for the third time in franchise history - Eugenio Suarez belted No. 20 in Thursday's 10-3 assault of San Diego to join Joey Votto (31), Adam Duvall (25) and the injured Scott Schebler (23). Votto, who has belted 34 career shots versus the Brewers, is 8-for-24 with two homers against scheduled Milwaukee starter Jimmy Nelson while Duvall (7-for-15, one homer) also has fared well versus the right-hander.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (3-6, 8.86 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (9-5, 3.24)

Bailey, who has lost four of his last five starts, was torched for 10 runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings by St. Louis in his last turn. The 31-year-old has allowed five or more earned runs in five of his nine starts and eight or more three times. Bailey served up three homers while allowing six runs and six hits in three innings in a loss to the Brewers on June 29 to drop to 5-9 with a 4.93 ERA in 23 career starts against them.

Nelson settled for a no-decision against Tampa Bay in his last turn, when he struck out nine while giving up one run and six hits over eight innings. The 28-year-old has put together three consecutive strong starts and is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA, 26 strikeouts and just four walks in 21 frames during the stretch. Nelson is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two outings against the Reds this season to improve to 5-3 with a 4.41 ERA in 13 career appearances (11 starts).

Walk-Offs

1. The Brewers hold a 7-3 season series lead and recorded a three-game sweep at home earlier this year.

2. Milwaukee 3B Travis Shaw went 2-for-4 on Thursday - one night after missing a game to tend to a family matter.

3. Votto is 22-for-46 with four homers, 14 RBIs and 16 walks during his 15-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 9, Brewers 7