Brewers snap 6-game skid on wild pitch in 10th

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's offense magically reappeared with three homers on Saturday night, but Eric Sogard's mad dash home on a 10th-inning wild pitch was the deciding factor as the Brewers snapped their season-high six-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

"I think you're kind of expecting a walk-off win or something like that to break a streak, but you can take it any way you can get it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "You can tell by the celebration we had that we needed it."

Travis Shaw, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames each homered for the Brewers, who produced 12 hits in their third walk-off win of the year -- and their second by wild pitch.

After stranding runners at first and second in the ninth, closer Corey Knebel (1-2) worked around a one-out single in the top of the 10th to preserve the tie.

Sogard started the rally with a one-out double but missed a chance to tag up and advance when catcher Manny Pina flied out to center. Tim Adelman (5-10) proceeded to walk the next two batters, loading the bases for Braun, who had 40 career home runs against Reds pitchers -- including his shot earlier in the night.

Adleman got ahead of Braun 2-0 and followed with a curveball that got past catcher Tucker Barnhart.

"I pulled it off of the outside corner a little too far," Adleman said. "That's a real tough pitch for Tucker to block. He did pretty well. It didn't get too far, but Sogard got a good jump on it."

Sogard scrambled home and slid just under the reach of Adleman, giving Milwaukee its first victory in a week.

"I was looking for a curveball in the dirt there 0-2," Sogard said. "It was able to get just outside the dirt there. That's kind of what I was looking for, anything close to the grass I was going to give a shot. I was able to get in there. That was great. We needed that win."

The rally helped make up for another short start from left-hander Brent Suter, who gave up five runs and four hits -- including three home runs -- while walking four and striking out three.

Adam Duvall tagged Suter for a two-run homer in the opening inning. After Shaw responded with a three-run shot in the bottom of the inning, Patrick Kivlehan put the Reds in front with a two-run blast in the fourth. Zack Cozart made it 5-3 when he took Suter deep with one out in the fifth.

"They did a nice job at laying off the balls up, which he's got a lot of swings at," Counsell said. "They made him get down in the zone to pitches they could hit and obviously hit some homers."

Cincinnati starter Scott Feldman didn't fare much better in his return from a month-long stint on the disabled list. He went just four innings and gave up three runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out six.

Reds manager Bryan Price was working with a short bullpen after Michael Lorenzen threw 29 pitches and closer Raisel Iglesias worked two innings a night earlier after Cincinnati blew an eight-run lead.

So instead, Price turned to Kevin Shackelford, who missed his mark on a first-pitch offering that Braun sent to center for his 13th of the year, cutting the deficit to 5-4. Milwaukee threatened to break the game open in the inning, loading the bases with two outs, but Shackelford snuck out of it without any further damage by striking out Andrew Susac.

He wasn't as lucky in the sixth as Thames tied it with his team-leading 27th homer of the season -- and 10th of the year against the Reds.

"The guys that were in there were capable of doing the job," Price said.

NOTES: Brewers GM David Stearns announced after the game that Milwaukee acquired switch-hitting 2B Neil Walker from the Mets in exchange for a player to be named. ... The Reds designated IF/OF Arismendy Alcantara for assignment, clearing the way for RHP Scott Feldman to come off the disabled list and start against the Brewers. Alcantara batted .171 in 70 games for Cincinnati this season. ... Brewers 3B Travis Shaw fouled pitches off his foot and knee during a fifth-inning at-bat but stayed in the game until singling in the ninth inning, when he was replaced by a pinch-runner.