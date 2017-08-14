Preview: Reds at Cubs

Two last-place teams visit Wrigley Field this week, giving the first-place Chicago Cubs a chance to pad their lead in the National League Central. The Cubs look to increase their advantage in the tight division race when they begin a seven-game homestand on Monday with the opener of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs lead the NL Central by one game over St. Louis and are two ahead of Milwaukee but are in a great position to pull away with their next 13 contests against last-place teams, including seven versus Cincinnati. The Reds will try to play spoiler against a Cubs team that has dominated them of late, especially in the Windy City. Chicago leads the season series 6-3, including a three-game sweep at home in May, and has won 24 of the last 31 overall meetings. The Reds have played better of late, however, and had won three straight and four of five before dropping the final two contests of their three-game series at Milwaukee over the weekend.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Asher Wojciechowski (3-1, 4.23 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jose Quintana (6-10, 4.42)

Wojciechowski has won his first two starts since returning to the rotation. The 28-year-old took a shutout into the sixth inning before giving up a pair of homers in Wednesday’s win over San Diego - a triumph in which he allowed three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 frames. Wojciechowski, who will make his Wrigley Field debut, has struggled to a 6.23 ERA on the road.

Quintana is winless in his last three starts, although he was a victim of poor run support in two of them. The 28-year-old allowed four runs - three earned - over six innings in a loss at San Francisco on Tuesday, posting his fourth quality start in five outings since being acquired from the crosstown White Sox. Quintana is 1-0 at home since joining the Cubs but struggled in his last start at Wrigley, allowing six runs and six hits - three homers - over five innings in a loss to Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is 18-for-39 during his 10-game hitting streak and has reached base in 13 of his last 15 plate appearances.

2. Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez has reached base in 14 of his last 22 plate appearances.

3. Cubs SS Addison Russell (foot) was eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday but may not be back during the seven-game homestand.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 3