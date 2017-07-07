Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

Zack Greinke has the unenviable task of helping his team rebound from a devastating defeat when the Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Friday. The Diamondbacks suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of National League West-leading Los Angeles and bottomed out when the Dodgers scored four runs in the ninth inning on Thursday to post a 5-4 victory.

Arizona's horrendous meltdown - closer Fernando Rodney walked four batters in the ninth - marked its sixth defeat in eight contests and left the club a season-worst 5 1/2 games behind the Dodgers. Jake Lamb belted two solo homers for Arizona to equal his total over the previous 22 games and is tied for the NL RBI lead with Florida's Marcell Ozuna at 67. Cincinnati split four games at Colorado, posting a 6-3 victory in Thursday's series finale. Adam Duvall slugged his 20th homer, giving the Reds three players with 20 or more - Joey Votto (24) and Scott Schebler (21) are the others.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Tim Adleman (5-5, 4.67 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (10-4, 3.05)

Adleman lost for the third time in four starts when he gave up three runs and six hits over five innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The 29-year-old has served up 18 homers in 79 frames this season, including nine over his last five starts. Adleman, who never has faced the Diamondbacks, is 2-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 12 career road starts.

Greinke gave up three runs and six hits over 12 innings while winning his last two turns. The 33-year-old All-Star is a superb 8-0 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and .195 batting average against in 10 starts at home this season. Greinke is 7-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 12 career starts versus the Reds and has been rocked by Votto (12-for-29, three homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks All-Star 1B Paul Goldschmidt is third in the NL with 66 RBIs but has recorded just one over his last nine games as he is in a 5-for-32 funk.

2. Votto, who is tied for the NL lead in homers with Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, is 12-for-27 with three blasts and seven RBIs over his last eight contests.

3. Arizona's Rubby De La Rosa (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list while fellow RHP Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Reds 3