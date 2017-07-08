Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are trying to shake a brief slump and aim to take another step forward when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series. Arizona won for just the third time in nine games when All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt's 20th homer helped lead the way to a 6-3 victory in Friday's opener.

The Diamondbacks bounced back from Thursday's horrific 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers when closer Fernando Rodney was unable to protect a three-run ninth-inning lead. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo professed complete support of Rodney prior to Friday's game and used him later to get the final out for save No. 22 when other bullpen members allowed three ninth-inning runs. Reds All-Star first baseman Joey Votto launched his National League-leading 25th homer of the season and has five blasts and 11 RBIs over the last 11 games. Cincinnati right fielder Scott Schebler went deep for the 22nd time and is 7-for-17 over the past four contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Luis Castillo (0-1, 4.41 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-3, 3.30)

Castillo makes his fourth big-league start and is still looking for his first victory. The 24-year-old has fanned 22 batters in 16 1/3 innings but has also served up five homers. Castillo lost to the Colorado Rockies in his last turn when he gave up four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Walker is 3-0 over his last five turns as he becomes more comfortable with being a member of the Diamondbacks. The 24-year-old has allowed one or fewer earned runs in three of the five starts and hasn't allowed more than six hits in any of the outings. Walker, who has never faced the Reds, is 2-1 with a 3.92 ERA in six home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Goldschmidt has reached 20 homers for the fifth time in his stellar career.

2. Cincinnati LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgery on Friday on his non-throwing arm after being injured in a boating accident.

3. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock struck out twice in four hitless at-bats and is 2-for-12 since returning from a quadriceps injury.

