Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

One of the most surprising stories in the major leagues this season, the Arizona Diamondbacks may need to focus their attention toward the wild-card race before long. The Diamondbacks have fallen 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West as they head into the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Arizona fell for the fourth time in five games and was held to three hits in Saturday’s 7-0 loss, while Los Angeles has taken command of the division by going 24-4 since June 7. Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb, Robbie Ray and Zack Greinke all are headed to the All-Star Game to represent Arizona, which leads the NL wild-card race by three games but has question marks in the bullpen, where closer Fernando Rodney blew two save opportunities in the past week. The Reds are in last place in the NL Central but saw All-Star Joey Votto crush his league-leading 26th home run on Saturday in support of rookie Luis Castillo, who pitched into the seventh inning. Leadoff hitter Billy Hamilton went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases, giving him a league-high 37 for the season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (1-2, 12.66 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (6-8, 4.81)

Bailey is looking to build on his encouraging start on Tuesday, when he limited Colorado to one run and eight hits over six innings in an 8-1 victory. The injury-plagued 31-year-old has made just 11 starts for the Reds over the last three seasons while recovering from three surgeries. Bailey allowed four runs - three earned - in one frame in his last start against Arizona on Aug. 26 and is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA in four career outings versus the Diamondbacks.

Corbin had his streak of three straight quality starts come to an end Tuesday, when he yielded three runs over 4 2/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 27-year-old has gone 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA, 32 strikeouts and eight walks over his last five starts covering 29 innings. Votto is 1-for-11 with four strikeouts against Corbin, who is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA in six career games (five starts) versus the Reds.

Walk-Offs

1. Goldschmidt is batting .331 with eight home runs and 28 RBI over his last 32 games.

2. The Reds are 19-11 at Chase Field over the last nine seasons.

3. Arizona MGR Torey Lovullo said LF Yasmany Tomas (groin) suffered a setback in his recovery and remains out indefinitely.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Reds 4